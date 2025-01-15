Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 441.0% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMA. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 49.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 514,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 169,372 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

DMA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Announces Dividend

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.