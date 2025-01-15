Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the December 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 229,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

