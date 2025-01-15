Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the December 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
