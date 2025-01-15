DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

