Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 22801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).
Directa Plus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.05.
Directa Plus Company Profile
Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.
