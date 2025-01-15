Donald Mark Jenkins Sells 12,352 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80.
TSE ALA traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,880. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$26.91 and a twelve month high of C$35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
