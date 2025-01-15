Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired Rep. James Comer

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV). In a filing disclosed on January 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dover stock on January 2nd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/2/2025.

Dover Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $188.93 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dover

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 347.7% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 54.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 85.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.91.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Comer (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Prior to serving in Congress, Comer was the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture from 2012 to 2016, and the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2001 to 2012. He also unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Kentucky in 2015. A writer for the Louisville Courier-Journal called Comer “instrumental in the final passage of a five-year farm bill,” noting that he served on the conference committee that produced the final version of the bill. Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

