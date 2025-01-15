Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPM. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
