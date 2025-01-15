DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

