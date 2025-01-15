Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
