DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.95. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 3,145 shares trading hands.
DynaResource Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
