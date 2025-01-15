Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $74,673.00 billion for the quarter.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,824. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $750.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
