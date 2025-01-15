Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

