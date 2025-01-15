Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.69 and traded as high as C$14.61. Enerflex shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 490,454 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

