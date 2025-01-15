EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

