Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BEI Q1 Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

