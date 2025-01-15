Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $55,959.60 billion for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

EQBK traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. 38,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $655.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

