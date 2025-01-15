Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.84.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is a support level?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.