Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 12,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

