F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.04), with a volume of 320052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,132 ($13.82).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,119.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,062.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 781.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,094 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £984.60 ($1,202.05). Insiders have bought a total of 185 shares of company stock valued at $206,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world's oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

