Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.20% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

