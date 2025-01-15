Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

