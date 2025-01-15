Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 757,776 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,776 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 7.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,478,000 after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

