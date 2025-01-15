Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

