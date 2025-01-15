Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

