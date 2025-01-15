Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.