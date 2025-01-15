Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $307.85 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

