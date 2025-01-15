Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BK opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.