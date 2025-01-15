Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $2,210,200.00 billion for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 4,470,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.