Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

