Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.93. 65,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

