First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

First Andes Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.