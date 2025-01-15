First Financial Corp IN Has $37,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Equifax were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 76,913.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,212,000 after buying an additional 959,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,268,000 after acquiring an additional 880,162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,480,000 after purchasing an additional 220,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Equifax by 5,123.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,431,000 after purchasing an additional 88,895 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Equifax Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

