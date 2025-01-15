First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

First National Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

