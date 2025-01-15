First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $30.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

