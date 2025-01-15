First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 760.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,495. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.