First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 275.0% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 4,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

