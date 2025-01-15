Floyd Financial Group LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

