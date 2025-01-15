Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Flywire Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flywire by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

