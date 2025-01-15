Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) traded down 24.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Focusrite Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

