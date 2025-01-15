Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 990.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 1,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

