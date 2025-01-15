Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 990.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Fortum Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 1,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.32.
About Fortum Oyj
