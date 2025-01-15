Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.47. 318,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 444,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Forward Air by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.