Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,594,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $307.85 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

