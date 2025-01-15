Freestate Advisors LLC Purchases 4,199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Freestate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,632. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $431.81 and a one year high of $559.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.21. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.