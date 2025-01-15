FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Issued By Scotiabank

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

TSE IMG opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.89.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

