FY2024 EPS Estimate for Global Payments Reduced by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.06. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of GPN opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after purchasing an additional 490,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 463,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

