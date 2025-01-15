FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Lowered by Scotiabank

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$181.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$140.67 and a 12-month high of C$191.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$172.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.61.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -46.30%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

