FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Decreased by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.92.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.69 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

