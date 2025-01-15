FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Enel Chile Issued By Scotiabank

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enel Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Gonzalez now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enel Chile’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
