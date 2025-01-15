FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Enel Chile Issued By Scotiabank

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enel Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Gonzalez now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enel Chile’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 179.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

