FY2026 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Cut by DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $19.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $17.83 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Shares of COST opened at $917.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $949.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.20. The company has a market cap of $407.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $675.96 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

