Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

