Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of GELYY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

