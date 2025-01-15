Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
